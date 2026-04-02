NHA increases toll tax on highways and motorways

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Highway Authority has announced a fresh increase in toll tax on national highways and motorways, marking the second hike this year.

According to an official notification, the revised toll rates will come into effect from April 5. The toll for cars on national highways has been set at Rs100, while the fee at the Kohat Tunnel has been increased to Rs250.

Significant increases have also been implemented across major motorways, including M-1, M-3, M-4, M-5, M-14 and E-35. The toll for cars on the Islamabad–Peshawar M-1 motorway has been raised to Rs700.

On the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem M-3 motorway, the toll for cars has increased from Rs800 to Rs1,000. Similarly, on the M-4 route connecting Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan, the toll has been raised from Rs1,050 to Rs1,300.

The Multan–Sukkur M-5 motorway now charges Rs1,500 for cars, up from Rs1,200, while the Dera Ismail Khan–Hakla M-14 motorway toll has increased from Rs650 to Rs800.

On the E-35 motorway linking Hassan Abdal, Havelian and Mansehra, car tolls have been revised upward from Rs300 to Rs350.

In addition to private vehicles, toll charges for heavy traffic have also seen a substantial increase, with fees for articulated trucks exceeding Rs7,000 on certain routes.