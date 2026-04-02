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PSX raises Sahulat account limit to Rs3 million, allows multiple accounts

PSX raises Sahulat account limit to Rs3 million, allows multiple accounts
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange has raised the Sahulat account limit to Rs3 million and allowed investors to open multiple accounts with different brokers, aiming to boost market participation.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange has introduced key reforms to its Sahulat account facility, increasing the investment limit to Rs3 million and allowing investors to open multiple accounts.

The changes have been implemented following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

Under the revised framework, investors can now maintain more than one Sahulat account, provided each account is opened with a different securities broker. However, only one account will be permitted per brokerage house.

Exchange officials stated that the move aims to facilitate greater participation in the stock market by providing investors with increased flexibility and higher investment limits.

Despite the revisions, the eligibility criteria and procedures for opening Sahulat accounts remain unchanged.

 

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Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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