Maritime minister orders 30-day plan to clear stuck-up containers

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday directed port authorities to finalize and implement a comprehensive 30-day plan for shifting, auctioning, and disposing of stuck-up containers and surplus materials to ease congestion and enhance operational efficiency at port terminals.

Chairing a sub-committee review meeting on relocating stuck-up containers and auctionable cargo, the minister instructed relevant authorities to transfer these items from on-dock areas to designated off-dock facilities within the timeframe.

He stressed that port operations must remain seamless, ensuring domestic trade faces no disruption from transshipment cargo or stuck up containers.

Noting the rising volume of transshipment cargo due to improved port performance and regional dynamics, Junaid Chaudhry called for a clear mechanism to shift it to off-dock terminals on defined commercial terms. Authorities must also maintain an updated list of off-dock facilities and transshipment cargo records.

“Pakistan must seize emerging regional opportunities by adopting a forward-looking framework to sustain and expand our ports’ potential,” the minister said.

Officials reported that stuck-up containers and surplus materials can be relocated to sites like Sky Media Terminal, Al-Hamd Terminal, Northern Bypass, and other off-dock facilities. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will permit shipping companies to remove and destroy abandoned containers per regulations.

Junaid Chaudhry asked the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to obtain detailed shifting plans from terminal operators and share them with the sub-committee and customs by week’s end.

It was also discussed in the meeting that customs will facilitate to auction stuck-up containers within one month, while terminal operators dispose of surplus items like wooden pallets and unused equipment in the same period. Rationalized reserve prices for mixed lots will speed up auctions.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry expressed confidence that these coordinated steps will sharply reduce congestion, support trade, and boost maritime logistics efficiency.