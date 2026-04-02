Gold prices in Pakistan drop after recent surge

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices across Pakistan’s bullion markets have taken a downward turn after a recent surge.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs7,100 to Rs486,962. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs6,087 to Rs417,491.

In the international market, gold prices also witnessed a decline, falling by $71 to $4,642 per ounce.

Notably, this drop comes a day after gold prices had surged by Rs15,300, highlighting continued volatility in the market.

