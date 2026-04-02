Pakistan records 13pc rise in fuel sales despite conservation measures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Pakistan reported a notable increase in the sale of petroleum products during March 2026, driven by heightened public travel during holidays and weekly breaks despite austerity drive by the government.

Sources indicated that overall fuel sales rose by approximately 13 percent compared to February. Petrol sales alone increased by 8 percent, reaching 670,000 tons in March, up from 620,000 tons in February. Diesel sales also surged by 13 percent, rising to 590,000 tons from 520,000 tons during the previous month.

The sale of furnace oil experienced an extraordinary jump, with volumes climbing to 90,000 tons in March compared to just 40,000 tons in February.

Analysts attribute the increase partly to reduced hydroelectric power generation, which prompted power plants to purchase more furnace oil to meet electricity demands.

Despite government measures aimed at conserving petrol and diesel through scheduled holidays, public travel during these breaks contributed to the spike in demand for petroleum products.

Energy experts warn that unless alternative energy sources are strengthened, fuel demand in Pakistan may continue to rise in the coming months, potentially putting additional pressure on the country’s energy supply.

