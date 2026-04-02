SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed more than $4 on Thursday after President ​Donald Trump said the United States would continue ‌to attack Iran, including energy and oil targets over the next few weeks, and did not commit to a specific timeline to ​end the war.

Brent crude futures rose $4.88, or 4.8%, ​to $106.04 per barrel by 0200 GMT. U.S. West Texas ⁠Intermediate crude futures were up $4.17, or 4.2%, to $104.29 per ​barrel.

The gains come after both benchmarks had fallen more than $1 ​earlier on Thursday ahead of Trump's speech and had settled lower in the previous session.

Trump said in a televised speech to the ​nation that the U.S. military had nearly completed its ​goals in its war with Iran, and that the conflict would soon ‌be ⁠ending, but gave no specific timeline.

"We are going to finish the job, and we're going to finish it very fast. We're getting very close," he said.

Threats to maritime traffic ​have grown as ​the conflict ⁠intensifies across the region. Most recently on Wednesday, an oil tanker leased to QatarEnergy was ​hit by an Iranian cruise missile in Qatari ​waters, ⁠its defence ministry said.

The head of the International Energy Agency cautioned on Wednesday that supply disruptions will start to impact ⁠Europe's ​economy in April. The continent had ​previously been shielded by cargoes contracted before the war started.