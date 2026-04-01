Rupee gains strength as dollar dips slightly in interbank market

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee showed marginal improvement against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, continuing its recent stable trend.

According to market data, the dollar depreciated by 3 paisa in interbank trading, closing at Rs279.12 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs279.15.

The slight decline in the value of the US currency reflects a modest strengthening of the local currency amid controlled market conditions.

Currency dealers noted that the rupee has been showing relative stability in recent sessions, although external pressures and global economic developments continue to influence exchange rate movements.