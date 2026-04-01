PSX drops slightly after jumping over 7,000 points amid optimism over potential de-escalation in region

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had a slight drop at the close on Wednesday after surging above 7,000 during tading.

Tranding at the PSX was halted for an hour after the KSE-100 index climbed to 7,461.58 points, or 4.78%, to 156,204.89 at around midday.

The stoppage was applied according to trading rules. At the close of trading, the KSE-100 index was at 6,768.25, or 4.35%, to 155,511.56.

The PSX maintained its bullish momentum from the start, recording notable gains amid optimism over a potential de-escalation in the Middle East.

On the global front, stocks and bonds rallied and the dollar wallowed at the start of the Asian trading session on Wednesday on hopes of a de-escalation in the Iran conflict, while significantly better-than-expected economic data for March propelled a rebound in Korean and Japanese shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.7%, snapping a four-day losing streak as South Korea's Kospi surged as much as 5.5%. The Nikkei 225 also jumped 3.9% at one point, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could end its military attacks on Iran within two to three weeks and that Tehran did not have to make a ⁠deal as a prerequisite for the conflict winding down.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,900.34 points, a positive change of 1.29 percent, closing at 148,743.32 points against 146,842.97 points on the last trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 434.958 million shares with a traded value of Rs 22.541 billion, compared to 529.130 million shares valuing Rs 29.603 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization increased to Rs 16.534 trillion from Rs 16.327 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 479 active companies in the ready market, 281 advanced, 137 declined, and 61 remained unchanged.

