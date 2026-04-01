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Gold prices in Pakistan surge sharply following global trend

Gold prices in Pakistan surge sharply following global trend
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Summary In the global market, gold prices climbed by $153 per ounce, hitting $4,713 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant surge today (Wednesday), following a strong upward trend in international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs15,300, reaching Rs494,062. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs13,117 to Rs423,578.

Silver prices also witnessed a rise, with 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs200 to reach Rs7,984.

In the global market, gold prices climbed by $153 per ounce, hitting $4,713 per ounce, contributing to the upward trend in domestic prices.

Over the past four days, gold prices in Pakistan have risen by Rs26,800 per tola, while in the international market, gold has gained $268 per ounce during the same period.
 

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