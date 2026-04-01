Govt revises solar billing, ends benefits on extra power

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government has amended the billing system for users generating electricity through solar panels, contrary to earlier agreements.

Under the revised procedure, electricity distribution companies have been instructed to declare any excess electricity as ‘zero’ units.

Alongside this, users violating the original agreements will have an “Export MDI Check” implemented on their connections.

Following the enforcement of this check, any relief previously given for electricity produced from additional solar panels has been completely withdrawn.

According to the government, while the extra electricity will still be added to the system, no benefits will be granted under the net-metering policy.

This change effectively removes financial incentives for surplus energy generation.

Additionally, relief based on Export MDI readings has been stopped.

If users install panels exceeding the capacity permitted by their approved generation license, no relief will be provided on the export units either.

The government’s move emphasizes strict adherence to solar policy compliance.