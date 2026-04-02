Stock market plunges as investor losses mount amid global uncertainty

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The stock market witnessed a sharp downturn on Thursday, wiping out billions of rupees in investor value amid rising global uncertainty following statements from the US leadership on continuing conflict.

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange opened on a strongly negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging by more than 5,000 points during early hours, hovering around the 150,000 level.

However, by the close of trading, the index recovered slightly but still ended down by 3,500 points at 152,011. This marks a significant drop compared to the previous session, when the market had surged by 6,768 points to close at 155,511.

The bearish trend was not limited to Pakistan, as regional markets also reflected investor concerns. Japan’s Nikkei 225 recorded a decline of around 2.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by more than 1%.

Similarly, China’s Shanghai Composite Index also experienced a slight dip, indicating broader uncertainty across Asian financial markets.

Analysts attribute the downturn to escalating geopolitical tensions and investor anxiety, which have triggered widespread selling pressure across global markets.