Forex reserves rise by $0.6 million over past week

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a modest increase of $0.6 million during the past week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank stated that its reserves rose to $16.3817 billion following the increase. Meanwhile, reserves held by commercial banks also saw a notable rise of $47.7 million, reaching $5.40 billion.

As a result, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves climbed to $21.7896 billion.

The increase, though limited, reflects a degree of stability in Pakistan’s external account amid ongoing economic challenges.