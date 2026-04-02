Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Forex reserves rise by $0.6 million over past week

Forex reserves rise by $0.6 million over past week
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a slight weekly increase of $0.6 million, bringing total reserves to nearly $21.79 billion

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a modest increase of $0.6 million during the past week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank stated that its reserves rose to $16.3817 billion following the increase. Meanwhile, reserves held by commercial banks also saw a notable rise of $47.7 million, reaching $5.40 billion.

As a result, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves climbed to $21.7896 billion.

The increase, though limited, reflects a degree of stability in Pakistan’s external account amid ongoing economic challenges.

 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

PSX raises Sahulat account limit to Rs3 million, allows multiple accounts
Stock market plunges as investor losses mount amid global uncertainty
Oil prices surge worldwide amid Middle East tensions
Pakistan's total debt reaches Rs81 trillion, per capita burden rises to Rs325,000
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon