IHC petitions seek early hearing in Imran Khan cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have approached the Islamabad High Court seeking urgent hearings of their appeals in the Toshakhana I case and suspension of sentence in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

In petitions filed under Section 561-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the couple cited “inordinate delays” and alleged “dilatory tactics” by the prosecution, requesting early fixation of their appeals for final adjudication. They also asked the court to direct jail authorities to allow uninterrupted meetings with their legal team for proper consultation.

The appeals challenge the January 31, 2024 verdict of Accountability Court No. 1, Islamabad, which sentenced both to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana I case. Although the Islamabad High Court had suspended their sentences in April 2024, their legal challenges remain pending.

The petitions argue that the trial court’s judgment suffered from misreading and non-reading of key evidence. They also highlighted Imran Khan’s medical condition, including right central retinal vein occlusion, stating that adequate treatment is not available in Adiala Jail.

Separately, Bushra Bibi filed an application seeking a decision on her pending plea for suspension of sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, noting that it has remained unresolved for over ten months. The petition alleged that the National Accountability Bureau has used procedural delays to hinder proceedings.

The couple also raised concerns about restricted access to legal counsel in jail. Their legal team, including Salman Safdar, Salman Akram Raja, and Ali Zafar, argued that denial of meetings violates constitutional rights, including the right to fair trial and due process.

They urged the court to ensure swift hearings, emphasizing that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done to prevent irreparable loss.