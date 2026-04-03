Rana Sanaullah says fuel crisis not govt-made

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah stated that the ongoing fuel crisis is not of the government’s making and assured that measures are being taken to provide relief to the public.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said the world is currently facing an energy challenge, with global prices of petroleum products rising लगातार. He added that Pakistan is also being affected by these international trends.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that the government is providing targeted subsidies to ease the burden on citizens and has ensured the availability of petroleum products through timely measures. He noted that in several countries, fuel shortages have led to long queues and limited availability of petrol and diesel.

He further said the government is implementing austerity measures and urged the public to remain patient and play a constructive role during the crisis. He warned that protests and political agitation at this stage could weaken the country.

The adviser also alleged that certain elements are trying to exploit the situation for political gains and mislead the public instead of acknowledging government efforts. He reiterated that rising global oil prices, particularly due to tensions involving Iran, are a major factor behind the current situation.