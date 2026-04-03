PTI to hold all-parties conference over surge in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to convene an All-Parties Conference (APC) with like-minded political parties in response to the recent surge in petroleum product prices.

The decision was announced by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar during a press conference in Islamabad, where he criticized the government for the “unprecedented” increase in fuel prices.

Comparing Pakistan with other countries, he stated that the price hike surpasses levels seen in Nigeria and even exceeds Vietnam, adding that while global price fluctuations have occurred due to tensions in Iran, the government’s policies have worsened the burden on citizens.

During the press conference, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the government had failed to implement effective economic measures over the past four years. He criticized the administration for announcing relief measures only when prices decreased but remaining absent during the hikes, highlighting that the public now faces severe economic strain.

Jhagra further said that for three weeks, the Prime Minister claimed to provide relief, yet the current increase marks the largest petroleum price surge in Pakistan’s history. PTI intends to bring opposition parties together to address the issue collectively.