Pakistan, Saudi Arabia push for urgent dialogue as regional tensions rise

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday, as both sides expressed concern over the evolving regional situation and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation through dialogue.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders engaged in a detailed exchange of views on recent developments across the region, particularly in the Gulf and the broader Middle East. Both ministers stressed that rising tensions require immediate diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue to prevent further instability.

During the conversation, the discussion also focused on the Pak-China Five-Point Initiative aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East. The initiative, jointly proposed by Pakistan and China, seeks to encourage multilateral cooperation, reduce hostilities, and advance diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts in the region.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of coordinated international efforts in addressing complex geopolitical challenges, with emphasis on peaceful resolution mechanisms. They highlighted the necessity of maintaining open communication channels and avoiding escalation that could further destabilise the already volatile regional environment.

Reaffirming longstanding ties, both sides reiterated the strength of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, describing it as deeply rooted and fraternal. The relationship, built on decades of close cooperation, spans political, economic, and security domains, with both countries often coordinating on key regional and international issues.

The Foreign Office noted that Dar and Prince Faisal agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Riyadh as developments unfold.

The call comes at a time of heightened concern over regional security dynamics, with multiple stakeholders advocating restraint and renewed diplomatic efforts to address emerging challenges.