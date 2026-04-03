6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of northern Pakistan on Friday, sending tremors across major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to seismic monitoring authorities, the earthquake originated at a depth of approximately 190 kilometres, indicating a deep-focus seismic event. The magnitude and depth were confirmed shortly after the tremors were widely felt across multiple regions.

The quake was experienced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as in Upper Dir, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Kharian, Kohat and Hangu. Residents in these areas reported strong jolts that caused panic, prompting many to rush out of their homes and workplaces.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla and Nowshera, while cities in Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha also experienced noticeable shaking.

Eyewitness accounts described scenes of alarm as people gathered in open spaces, many reciting prayers while waiting for the tremors to subside. The sudden intensity of the quake triggered fear among residents, particularly in densely populated urban centres.

Seismological officials stated that the earthquake’s epicentre and further technical details were being assessed at the time of reporting. The depth of 190 kilometres suggests the quake originated deep within the Earth’s crust, which can often result in tremors being felt over a wider geographical area.

Despite the widespread impact, no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage have been received so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential aftershocks or delayed impacts.

Emergency services and local administrations have remained on alert, with officials urging the public to stay cautious and follow safety protocols in case of further seismic activity.