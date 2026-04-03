How motorcyclists in Sindh and Punjab can claim Rs2,000 petrol subsidy

LAHORE/KARACHI (Dunya News) – A sharp escalation in fuel prices across Pakistan has intensified financial pressure on millions of daily commuters, particularly motorcyclists who rely on affordable transport for work and essential travel.

Petrol prices have surged to Rs458.41 per litre, while high-speed diesel has climbed to Rs520.35, driven largely by global market volatility linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In response, provincial governments have announced targeted relief measures aimed at easing the burden on low and middle-income groups. Motorcyclists, widely regarded as one of the most affected segments, are at the centre of these initiatives, with both Sindh and Punjab unveiling subsidy programmes designed to provide direct or indirect financial support.

Sindh

The Sindh government has introduced a direct cash subsidy of Rs2,000 for every registered motorcycle in the province. The initiative is aimed at offering immediate financial relief to millions of commuters grappling with rising transport costs.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah highlighted that approximately 6.7 million motorcycles are registered across the province, underlining the extensive reach of the programme. He described motorcyclists as among the hardest-hit groups amid the surge in global fuel prices.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, authorities have outlined a structured process for applicants:

Motorcycle owners are required to register through the Sindh Excise Department’s digital application. During registration, applicants must provide accurate Computerised National Identity Card details along with valid bank account information.

A key requirement is that the motorcycle must be registered in the applicant’s own name. To facilitate this, the government has announced a 15-day window during which ownership transfers can be completed free of cost. This measure is intended to remove administrative barriers and ensure that the subsidy reaches rightful beneficiaries.

Once registration and verification are completed, payments will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible motorcycle owners. The disbursement is expected to take place between April 15 and April 20, with each qualifying individual receiving Rs2,000 per motorcycle.

Punjab

In Punjab, the relief package takes a different approach, focusing on subsidised fuel rather than direct cash transfers. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that motorbike owners will be able to purchase up to 20 litres of petrol per month at a discounted rate of Rs100 per litre.

The scheme is set to begin from April 4, with multiple channels introduced to streamline the application process and maximise accessibility.

Motorcyclists can apply by calling a dedicated helpline, 1000, or by using the ‘Maryam Ko Batayen’ mobile application. Alternatively, applicants may register through the official web portal designed for the initiative.

In addition to the fuel subsidy, the Punjab government has removed all charges related to motorcycle registration and ownership transfer. This step mirrors Sindh’s facilitation efforts and is expected to encourage more riders to formalise ownership records, thereby improving eligibility and programme reach.

The discounted fuel model is structured to provide sustained monthly relief, particularly for regular commuters who depend on motorcycles for daily travel across urban and rural areas.