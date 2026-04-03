Matric annual exam schedule announced in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The schedule for annual matriculation examinations has been announced in Karachi, with exams set to take place from April 7 to May 2.

According to the schedule, more than 385,000 students across the Karachi division will appear in the examinations. A total of 530 examination centers have been established throughout the city.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 around examination centers, banning the entry of unauthorized individuals. Gatherings, use of mobile phones, and other electronic devices within a 200-yard radius of exam centers have also been strictly prohibited.

To prevent cheating, the use of photocopy machines will remain banned, and only candidates and examination staff with admit cards will be allowed entry. Display and carrying of weapons have also been prohibited.

Section 144 will remain in effect from April 7 to May 2, and violations will be dealt with under Section 188. SHOs have been authorized to register cases against violators to ensure transparent and peaceful conduct of examinations.