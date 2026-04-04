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PM directs Pakistan Railways to freeze fares despite rising diesel costs

PM directs Pakistan Railways to freeze fares despite rising diesel costs
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Summary According to a railways spokesman, the government chose to absorb the impact of rising diesel prices itself after a 30 percent fare hike was deemed unavoidable to meet operational expenses.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday granted major relief to railway passengers by directing Pakistan Railways to freeze fares despite rising diesel costs. The government will shoulder an additional Rs 6 billion until June 30 to keep travel affordable and freight charges stable.

According to a railways spokesman, the government chose to absorb the impact of rising diesel prices itself after a 30 percent fare hike was deemed unavoidable to meet operational expenses.

The prime minister’s directive covers all classes, including Economy and AC, while freight charges will also remain unchanged to support the business community.

Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the decision has won passengers’ hearts in difficult times, describing it as a gift that ensures affordable travel and stable freight services.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Railways Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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