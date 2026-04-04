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Noor Mukadam murder case: Review appeal of convict Zahir Jaffer fixed for hearing

Noor Mukadam murder case: Review appeal of convict Zahir Jaffer fixed for hearing
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Summary A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar will hear the review appeal against Zahir Jaffer’s sentence on April 8.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled the hearing of the review appeal filed by Zahir Jaffer, the convict in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar will hear the review appeal against Zahir Jaffer’s sentence on April 8.

Justice Salahuddin and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim will also be part of the bench hearing the review appeal in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at convict Zahir’s residence in July 2021. The death sentence, handed down by the trial court, was upheld by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had also turned his jail term over rape charges into a second death penalty.

Noor was murdered in cold blood as investigations revealed that she was tortured before being beheaded.

On May 20, 2025, the Supreme Court also upheld the death sentence handed down to Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Hashim Kakar announced the brief judgment, upholding the death sentence of convict Jaffer. He stated that the court upholds the trial court’s verdict regarding the sections related to rape and converted the 25-year term to life imprisonment.

The court also upheld the order for payment of compensation to Noor Mukadam’s family.

The court commuted sentences of Jaffer’s gardener and watchman observing that Jan Mohammad and Iftikhar have served sufficient time in prison.
 

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