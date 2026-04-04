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Fazl summons JUI-F's Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting

Fazl summons JUI-F's Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting
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Summary According to the JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, the Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting will be held on April 4 and 5 at the Mufti Mahmood Markaz in Peshawar.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened an extraordinary meeting of Central Majlis-e-Shura to be held in Peshawar to deliberate on the evolving regional situation.

According to the JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, the Central Majlis-e-Shura meeting will be held on April 4 and 5 at the Mufti Mahmood Markaz in Peshawar.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aslam Ghauri, and other party leaders have arrived in Peshawar to attend the meeting. The meeting will determine the party’s future political direction.

According to the JUI-F spokesperson, members of the Central Majlis-e-Shura from across the country will arrive today (Saturday) to participate in the meeting.
 

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