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US-Iran mediation: FO denies false reports circulating on social media

US-Iran mediation: FO denies false reports circulating on social media
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Summary FO spokesperson urged all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation, and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has denied false reports circulating on social media regarding mediation between the United States and Iran.

Responding to claims about mediation between the US and Iran, the spokesperson said that baseless and fabricated claimss are strongly rejected, adding that a briefing held at the Foreign Office was misrepresented.

Tahir Andrabi stated that references were made to matters that were neither discussed nor even indicated, and urged responsibility given the regional sensitivity and critical timing.

He urged all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation, and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media readouts for accurate and timely information.
 

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