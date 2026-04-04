Govt considers early market closures amid energy saving measures

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has said that the country’s leadership is considering closing markets early as part of ongoing efforts to manage the economic situation.

Talking with a private TV channel, he stated that if the decision is implemented, only wedding halls and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 10 PM.

The petroleum minister further said that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will travel abroad next week to hold meetings with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He added that the finance minister will brief these institutions on the scale of the economic shock the country is facing, noting that a comprehensive review of the entire economic framework will be required.

He also said that the United Arab Emirates had deposited $3.5 billion in Pakistan during difficult times, and assured that if any party requests the return of its funds, all necessary arrangements have been put in place.

Additionally, he noted that following the suspension of gas supply from Qatar, local gas fields have immediately started supplying between 400 to 500 MMCFD.