Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

CM Balochistan honors Bhutto on 47th death anniversary

CM Balochistan honors Bhutto on 47th death anniversary
Updated on

Summary CM Balochistan pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, calling him a visionary leader who strengthened Pakistan’s nuclear, constitutional, and social foundations.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 47th death anniversary.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader, committed to the people, and a historic figure who strengthened Pakistan’s invincible nuclear capability, as well as its constitutional, political, and social foundations.

These achievements, he noted, have made the country’s defense system today impervious due to nuclear technology.

He added that Bhutto empowered the people constitutionally and brought politics to the masses, taking it away from elite-centered activities. Bhutto made historic decisions for national defense, the nuclear program, and Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Balochistan Chief Minister further said that if Bhutto were alive today, the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and global issues would be entirely different.

He emphasized that the provincial government remains committed to achieving development, prosperity, and stability in the region.

Browse Topics
CM Balochistan Pakistan

Related News

Govt considers early market closures amid energy saving measures
One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident
US-Iran mediation: FO denies false reports circulating on social media
NDMA warns of nationwide strong winds, thunderstorms in next 24 hours
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon