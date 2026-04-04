CM Balochistan honors Bhutto on 47th death anniversary

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 47th death anniversary.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader, committed to the people, and a historic figure who strengthened Pakistan’s invincible nuclear capability, as well as its constitutional, political, and social foundations.

These achievements, he noted, have made the country’s defense system today impervious due to nuclear technology.

He added that Bhutto empowered the people constitutionally and brought politics to the masses, taking it away from elite-centered activities. Bhutto made historic decisions for national defense, the nuclear program, and Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Balochistan Chief Minister further said that if Bhutto were alive today, the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and global issues would be entirely different.

He emphasized that the provincial government remains committed to achieving development, prosperity, and stability in the region.