India faces diplomatic setback as Pakistan emerges as key mediator: Indian magazine

(Dunya News) - An Indian policy magazine has acknowledged a significant diplomatic setback for India, stating that Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator in the Iran–US tensions has dealt a major blow to New Delhi’s regional standing.

In an article published in a foreign policy magazine, Indian journalist and analyst Sushant Singh wrote that Pakistan, rather than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become the center of global diplomacy. He noted that Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, is now playing a pivotal diplomatic role, signaling a shift in the regional balance of power.

The article highlights that Pakistan has strengthened its diplomatic importance while maintaining close ties with China. As a result, India has reportedly been sidelined from key Middle Eastern negotiations, which the author described as an embarrassment for the Modi government and a sign of declining Indian influence with the United States.

According to the analysis, India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan have failed, as major global powers can no longer ignore Islamabad’s growing role. Pakistan has emerged as a significant player in promoting peace in the Middle East, while India’s foreign policy has struggled to deliver tangible outcomes.

The article further claims that Pakistan has regained a diplomatic position similar to its role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, acting as a bridge between the United States, China, Iran, and Gulf nations. It also suggests that US President Donald Trump showed greater trust in Pakistan than in India during recent developments.

The Indian journalist wrote that Pakistan’s active and effective diplomacy has weakened India’s narrative, with New Delhi appearing limited to statements while Islamabad engages in practical diplomatic efforts.