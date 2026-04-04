Maryam Nawaz announces major relief package for farmers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief package for farmers in Punjab to protect their interests and provide financial assistance.

In her statement, she said the government is taking all possible steps to support farmers. Cultivators with up to 25 acres of wheat land will receive financial aid, ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

She added that a subsidy of Rs. 150 per liter will be provided for 10 liters of diesel per acre to help farmers manage rising production costs.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that global increases in oil prices have made petrol and diesel more expensive in Pakistan, creating hardships for farmers. However, she emphasized that the government stands firmly with them.

The Punjab Chief Minister further stated that she is personally monitoring the subsidy system to ensure transparency and effectiveness, so that financial benefits are delivered directly to farmers.

She concluded by stressing that farmers are the backbone of the province’s economy, and the government will continue taking all measures to protect their rights and support their livelihoods.