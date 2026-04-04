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Six killed in multiple traffic accidents accross Pakistan

Six killed in multiple traffic accidents accross Pakistan
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Summary At least six killed in multiple traffic accidents across Pakistan. Bus overturns in Qalat, vehicle collision in Haripur, and Karachi hit-and-run claim lives.

QALAT / KARACHI / HARIPUR (Dunya News) - At least six people were killed and several others injured in multiple traffic accidents across Pakistan.

In Qalat’s Rodenjo area, a passenger bus overturned, killing three people and injuring more than 15 others.

Police said the bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when it met with the accident due to high speed. Injured passengers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

The victims’ identities are yet to be confirmed.

In Karachi’s Qayoomabad area, a person injured last night in a collision with an unidentified vehicle succumbed to injuries.

In Haripur’s Farooqia area, a Fortuner vehicle collided with a truck, causing a fire in the car.

Rescue authorities said two people died due to burns, while one person was critically injured and shifted to a hospital.

The vehicle was traveling from Haripur to Taxila when the accident occurred.

Authorities stated that investigations into all incidents are ongoing, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

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