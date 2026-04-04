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Petrol price hike pushes chicken prices up in Peshawar

Petrol price hike pushes chicken prices up in Peshawar
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Summary Petrol price hike drives chicken prices up in Peshawar, with Rs. 35 increase per kg, taking rates to Rs. 490. Chicken meat prices rise to Rs. 780 per kg.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The recent increase in petroleum prices has caused a sharp rise in chicken prices in Peshawar, with rates jumping by Rs. 35 per kilogram in a single day.

Following the hike, the price of chicken now stands at Rs. 490 per kilogram.

Previously, the rate was Rs. 455 per kilogram. Chicken meat prices have also climbed, reaching Rs. 780 per kilogram.

Market analysts say the surge is directly linked to rising fuel costs, which impact transportation and supply chain expenses, ultimately burdening consumers.

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Peshawar Pakistan

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