PM Shehbaz honors Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif released a statement on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, paying tribute to his national, political, and constitutional services.

The Prime Minister said Bhutto made invaluable contributions as Prime Minister, focusing on national development, prosperity, and strengthening Pakistan’s defense.

He played a constructive role in drafting and approving the 1973 Constitution, which has been key in promoting parliamentary democracy in the country.

He added that Bhutto worked to ensure public-oriented governance and addressed citizens’ fundamental issues while representing Pakistan on the global stage.

The Prime Minister concluded by praying for Bhutto’s high status in the hereafter and emphasizing that his political services will always be remembered.