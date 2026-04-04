Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab announces relief package for motorcycle owners amid rising petrol prices

Punjab announces relief package for motorcycle owners amid rising petrol prices
Updated on

Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for motorcycle owners: registration and transfer fees waived, Rs2,000 monthly subsidy, plus Rs100/liter fuel discount on 20 liters.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has unveiled a comprehensive relief package aimed at easing the financial burden on motorcycle owners.

Under the new initiative, registration and transfer fees for motorcycles across Punjab have been completely abolished. Additionally, every registered motorcycle owner will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs2,000.

The package also includes a fuel subsidy: registered motorcycles will be eligible for a discount of Rs100 per liter on up to 20 liters of petrol each month. Authorities expect this measure to significantly reduce transportation costs for citizens.

Eligible owners can apply for the fuel subsidy through multiple channels, including calling the 1000 helpline, using the “Maryam Ko Batain” app, or via the official government portal.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that the government is working tirelessly to reduce the economic burden on ordinary citizens, emphasizing that these steps are part of a broader ongoing effort.

According to the director general of excise, motorcycle ownership data has already been shared with the federal government, and each eligible owner will have a digital wallet opened for direct subsidy transfers.
 

Browse Topics
Maryam Nawaz Pakistan

Related News

Petition filed in LHC against petrol price hike
Asif warns India of strong response to any provocation
PM Shehbaz honors Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on death anniversary
64 flights cancelled from Pakistan amid rising Middle East tensions
Featured

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Palm Sunday ceremony in empty Jerusalem Old City

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon