Punjab announces relief package for motorcycle owners amid rising petrol prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has unveiled a comprehensive relief package aimed at easing the financial burden on motorcycle owners.

Under the new initiative, registration and transfer fees for motorcycles across Punjab have been completely abolished. Additionally, every registered motorcycle owner will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs2,000.

The package also includes a fuel subsidy: registered motorcycles will be eligible for a discount of Rs100 per liter on up to 20 liters of petrol each month. Authorities expect this measure to significantly reduce transportation costs for citizens.

Eligible owners can apply for the fuel subsidy through multiple channels, including calling the 1000 helpline, using the “Maryam Ko Batain” app, or via the official government portal.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that the government is working tirelessly to reduce the economic burden on ordinary citizens, emphasizing that these steps are part of a broader ongoing effort.

According to the director general of excise, motorcycle ownership data has already been shared with the federal government, and each eligible owner will have a digital wallet opened for direct subsidy transfers.

