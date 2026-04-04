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Petition filed in LHC against petrol price hike

Petition filed in LHC against petrol price hike
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Summary Lahore High Court receives petition against petrol price hike. Judicial panel urges govt to cut prices further and create a mechanism to regulate fuel rates transparently.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A miscellaneous petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging recent changes in petrol prices.

The petition was submitted by the Judicial Activism Panel, naming OGRA, the federal government, and others as respondents.

The petitioner argued that the federal government imposed a sharp increase in petroleum product prices on April 2.

Although the government reduced petrol rates by Rs. 80 on April 3, the adjustment does not reflect global market trends.

The petition requests the Lahore High Court to direct the federal government to further reduce petroleum prices and establish a mechanism for determining fuel rates in a fair and transparent manner.

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Petroleum Prices Lahore High Court Pakistan

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