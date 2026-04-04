Pakistan Navy inducts another Milgem class corvette PNS Khaibar

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Pakistan Navy, emphasized the importance of a strong, balanced and technologically advanced navy during the induction ceremony of the 2nd PN MILGEM Class Corvette, PNS KHAIBAR, into fleet.

Addressing the gathering, CNS highlighted that Pakistan’s strategic location along vital maritime trade and energy corridors demands a potent naval force to safeguard national interests and ensure secure Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs).

Naval Chief underscored that during Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan Navy was poised to sink Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier which forced Indian Navy to remain retreated in their perceived safe havens. The mastery and conduct of Naval operations during Marka-e-Haq delivers an unequivocal message that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s maritime interests will be met with an appropriate response.

Naval Chief emphasized that Pakistan Navy is being equipped with state of the art platforms and niche technologies enabling it to target critical infrastructure/ vulnerabilities and naval assets of adversary. Inductions of advanced platforms like PNS KHAIBAR and the forthcoming HANGOR Class Submarines mark a milestone in PN’s modernization; enhancing operational flexibility, combat power and the strategic reach.

Concluding his address, Naval chief extended best wishes to PNS KHAIBAR crew while reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s resolve to defend sovereign seas and uphold its responsibility as guardian of the maritime frontiers.

