Two Afghan nationals among eight militants killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces have identified eight terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, with officials confirming that two of the deceased were Afghan nationals, security sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the operation was carried out on April 1 in the Datta Khel area, where security forces successfully neutralized eight militants attempting to infiltrate the region.

Sources stated that among those killed, two militants have been identified as Afghan citizens. One was identified as Amir Hamza Haqyar, son of Abdul Karim, while the other, Amir Abdul Rahim, son of Zarwali, was reported to be a resident of Paktia.

Security officials described the operation as a major success, emphasizing that all militants involved in the attempted infiltration were eliminated.

Meanwhile, defense analysts have reacted to the development, stating that the presence of Afghan nationals among the militants challenges claims by the Afghan Taliban authorities that they do not support cross-border militancy.

Experts further suggested that the incident raises concerns over the intentions behind ongoing engagements, alleging that such groups may be using dialogue as a cover to gain time and strategic advantage.

They also maintained that there has been no significant change in the militant mindset and cautioned against any misplaced optimism regarding negotiations, urging continued vigilance and sustained counterterrorism efforts.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement beyond the initial confirmation, while security forces remain on high alert in the region.

