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IGP Rizvi reviews VVIP security, directs enhanced protection measures

IGP Rizvi reviews VVIP security, directs enhanced protection measures
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Summary Islamabad IGP Rizvi reviewed VVIP security with SPU officials, stressing stronger protection, better coordination, and full preparedness to ensure safety of key figures and sensitive sites.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an important meeting with SSP Special Protection Unit Arsalan Shahzaib to review security arrangements for VVIPs and key installations.

An official told APP on Saturday that the meeting discussed in detail matters related to VVIP security, protection of sensitive locations, protocol duties, and overall operational preparedness.

IGP Rizvi conducted a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements and issued necessary directions to further strengthen and streamline protection measures.

IGP Rizvi reviews VVIP security, directs enhanced protection measures

Rizvi emphasized the importance of ensuring foolproof security for important personalities and sensitive sites across the federal capital.

He directed officers to enhance coordination, remain fully prepared, and adopt effective strategies to deal with any security challenges.

The IGP reiterated that maintaining high standards of security and operational readiness remained among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

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