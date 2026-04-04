Bahrain lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace, stability

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bahrain has appreciated the efforts being pursued by Pakistan for dialogue and diplomacy towards peace and stability in the region.

This appreciation was expressed during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional situation.

During the conversation, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

He further highlighted the Pakistan-China five-point initiative aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Both sides also exchanged views on multilateral efforts, including the UNSC, and agreed to remain in close contact.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation today with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.



The two leaders discussed the latest regional situation.



DPM/FM underscored the… pic.twitter.com/8JfSOPFRkN — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 4, 2026

Earlier, Iran has firmly rejected reports circulating in Western media suggesting it declined participation in talks in Islamabad, instead reaffirming its willingness to engage and expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its diplomatic initiatives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on social media platform X, directly addressing what he described as misinformation regarding Tehran’s stance on potential negotiations.

He clarified that Iran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” and remained appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to mediate during the ongoing conflict.

The Iranian minister also acknowledged Pakistan’s consistent support, praising its diplomatic outreach and solidarity. He concluded his message with a slogan in Urdu, voicing support for Pakistan and thanking the country for its role.