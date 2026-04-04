Islamabad transport authority maintains intra-city fares after fuel price adjustments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Following adjustments in petroleum product prices, the Islamabad Transport Authority has decided to maintain intra-city transport fares.

A directive has also been issued to all members of the Islamabad Transport Association, instructing that fares for high-occupancy vans operating in the city remain unchanged.

According to the spokesperson, any driver or vehicle charging fares above the official schedule will be reported to the police station.

Islamabad Transport Authority, Chairman, Irfan Memon, urged citizens to report vehicles charging extra fares. Residents can lodge complaints by calling the control room at 051-9108084 and must provide the vehicle number of the offending transport.