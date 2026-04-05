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Mianwali areas submerged as Kurram River overflows

Mianwali areas submerged as Kurram River overflows
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Summary Rescue operation is underway

MIANWALI (Dunya News) - A flood situation has arisen after the overflowing of Kurram River in Mianwali district of Punjab.

According to Rescue 1122, water entered houses due to the overflowing of the Kurram River in the Kundal Chhrawala area of Isa Khel Tehsil, which trapped several people in the affected houses.

Sources said that Rescue 1122 teams in the affected areas have started rescue operations to shift the trapped people to a safe place.

So far, the teams have rescued 157 people from the flooded areas and shifted them to another place.

On the other hand, 60 rescuers, five boats, a rescue vehicle, and five ambulances of Rescue 1122 are participating in the operation, while the operation is being supervised by District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

 

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Punjab Pakistan

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