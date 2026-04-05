Pakistan's peace mediation recognised worldwide: Minister Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - State Minister for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani has said Pakistan is getting appreciation worldwide for its role as a mediator in the US-Iran war.

Speaking on Dunya News programme 'TONIGHT With Samar Abbas', Bilal Azhar Kayani said fuel supply is being ensured, everything is being monitored, all ministries are working together.

He said that unlike other countries, there are no lines for petrol in Pakistan, and that every possible step will be taken to provide relief to the people, adding all economic challenges are reviewed.

The minister said since the war has begun, nothing has been done that would cause chaos. “The government kept oil prices under control for three weeks. During the war, we have reduced the levy on diesel to zero,” Kayani went on saying.

Bilal Azhar said Pakistan is making progress on economic and diplomatic fronts, adding Pakistan's mediation role is being appreciated internationally.