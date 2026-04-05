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Pakistan, UAE maintain strong relations: Hina Rabbani Khar

Pakistan, UAE maintain strong relations: Hina Rabbani Khar
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Summary She said that both Pakistan and the UAE are mature nations, and they respect each other's interests and decisions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PPP leader Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan and the UAE respect each other's interests and decisions.

In her statement on X, Hina Rabbani Khar said that the emotional comments on the return of deposits from the United Arab Emirates are surprising, adding the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE are strong and will always remain.

She said that both Pakistan and the UAE are mature nations, and they respect each other's interests and decisions.

The PPP leader said that Pakistan is extremely grateful to the UAE for its continued support and cooperation.

“We had the trust of the UAE. We had to return the trust that was the commitment, returning the trust will not damage our relations, we have not seen any statement from the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard,” she said.

 

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