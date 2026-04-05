Christian community celebrate Easter today with great zeal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Christians in Pakistan and around the world are celebrating Easter today (Sunday) with religious devotion and traditional ceremonies.

Special prayer services have been arranged in churches, where members of the Christian community gathered to mark the occasion with faith and reverence.

On this occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt greetings to the Christian community.

In his message, the president said that Easter conveys a powerful message of compassion, hope, renewal, salvation, and the triumph of good over evil. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Christian community, noting their services in schools, hospitals, government institutions, and the armed forces, adding that they are respected and valued members of society in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed hope that the joyous occasion would bring peace, stability, and prosperity to the Christian community, the country, and the wider world. He emphasized that in the current challenging global environment, the teachings of peace promoted by all religions have become even more important.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the religious, economic, and educational rights of all citizens, particularly minorities, as a key priority.

