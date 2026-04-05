Sanaullah warns of legal action against anti-state elements

FAISALABAD (APP) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah has urged all political parties, business associations, chambers of commerce and civil society organisations to stand with the government and the state during the challenging time and present constructive proposals.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Saturday, he warned that those acting against the state would face legal consequences.

He invited Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman to convene an all parties conference, bringing together both government and opposition stakeholders to deliberate on national solutions to the crisis.

He made it clear that the current crisis was not created by Pakistan but it was a consequence of global conflict. There was no justification for protests against the government under such circumstances, he said.

“If there is a need to protest, it should be directed against those responsible for initiating the war particularly Israel and its Prime Minister Netanyahu”, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that worldwide protests were already taking place against the war, with millions of people pressuring their governments for peace, while Pakistan had emerged as a country being looked upon by the international community for a resolution of the crisis.

He said that global confidence in Pakistan’s political and military leadership was increasing as various countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are acknowledging Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

He said that Pakistan was in a position to play a key role in resolving the crisis and expressed confidence that the country would emerge successful.

Criticizing certain elements, he said that some groups were attempting to create chaos for political gains, but the nation would reject such agendas.

He also cautioned profiteers and hoarders, saying that strict action would be taken against them.

Fluctuations in prices could lead to further shocks for such elements, he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said that all possible measures would be taken to provide relief to the common man and steer the country out of the global crisis.

However, the nation should demonstrate unity, patience and responsibility in this regard, he added.

He said that uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country was ensured despite severe global disruptions caused by escalating regional conflict and closure of key international supply routes.

He said that the entire world was currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis while the petrol and gas prices have reached historic highs.

The situation worsened after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which severely affected global supply chains and lead to acute shortages in several countries.