PM Shehbaz announces fuel relief for transport sector through digital wallets

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that fuel relief payments for public and freight transport operators are being distributed through digital wallets to ease the impact of rising petroleum prices.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier chaired a meeting to review the country’s petroleum reserves and assess relief measures amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

The prime minister said that subsidies for bus, wagon, and truck operators are now being transferred through a transparent and efficient digital system. He emphasized that the government is prioritizing support for economically vulnerable groups and ensuring timely delivery of financial assistance.

“We will not abandon our people during difficult times,” the prime minister stated, adding that public relief remains the government’s top priority. He also noted that savings generated through austerity measures are being redirected toward supporting citizens.

During the briefing, officials informed the prime minister that adequate fuel reserves are available to meet national demand. Progress on various relief initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of rising fuel costs was also reviewed.

The announcement comes in the wake of a sharp increase in fuel prices driven by global crude oil hikes linked to tensions involving the Middle East. Petrol and diesel prices had already surged significantly in recent weeks, contributing to rising inflation across the country.

