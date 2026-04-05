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39 flights cancelled across Pakistan amid Middle East tensions

39 flights cancelled across Pakistan amid Middle East tensions
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Summary The number of cancelled flights has reached around 3,000 over the past five weeks

(Dunya News) - A total of 39 flights cancelled across Pakistan today (Sunday) amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to aviation sources, the number of cancelled flights has reached around 3,000 over the past five weeks since the Iran war erupted.

From Karachi, 14 flights to destinations including Jeddah, Najaf, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Sharjah, and Dubai were cancelled.

From Islamabad, seven flights to Muscat, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, and Fujairah were also cancelled.

In addition, eight flights from Lahore to Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi were suspended. Two international flights from Multan to Doha were also cancelled.

Domestic routes were also affected, with five flights cancelled from Karachi to Multan, Lahore, and Islamabad. Furthermore, all four scheduled flights from Islamabad to Gilgit were grounded for the day.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war

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