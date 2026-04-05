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Karachi braces for rain, thunderstorms as alert issued

Karachi braces for rain, thunderstorms as alert issued
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Summary Rain is also likely across various parts of rural Sindh.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning under a new weather system, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Officials said a fresh western disturbance is likely to enter the country through Balochistan today. Under its influence, Karachi is expected to remain cloudy at night with chances of heavy rain.

The weather department added that on April 6, the city may experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning, while strong winds are also expected on Tuesday.

Rain is also likely across various parts of rural Sindh, where heavy winds, lightning, and possible hail could pose risks to weak structures and crops.

The provincial government has mobilized district administrations, municipal bodies, and rescue services to handle any emergency situation and ensure public safety.

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