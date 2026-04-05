President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Easter greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community, highlighting the importance of peace and harmony in today’s challenging times.

In his message on the occasion of Easter, President Zardari reaffirmed that the state is committed to ensuring equal rights, protection, and welfare for all communities, particularly minorities.

President urged citizens to promote tolerance, respect, and responsibility in daily life, stressing that a strong society depends on mutual understanding and harmony.

President Zardari praised the contributions of the Christian community, noting their services in education, healthcare, public service, and the armed forces.

Recalling historical contributions, he mentioned the role of S. P. Singha during the creation of Pakistan and paid tribute to Cecil Chaudhry for his bravery in the Indo-Pak War of 1965.

President further reaffirmed the commitment to national unity and collective efforts for the country’s progress.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the teachings of peace promoted by all religions are more significant than ever amid the current global situation.

He described Easter as a symbol of renewal and hope, adding that it represents sacrifice, forgiveness, peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contributions of the Christian community to the country’s economic and social development, stating that collective efforts from all segments of society are essential for national progress.

He reaffirmed that the protection of minority rights remains a top priority for the government and emphasised that religious harmony and cultural diversity are key strengths of society.



