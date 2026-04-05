KP launches 'Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme' with Rs2,000 monthly subsidy

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme to provide petrol subsidies, aiming to ease the burden of rising fuel prices on low-income citizens.

Under the scheme, registered owners of motorcycles, scooters, and rickshaws will receive financial assistance, with eligible users getting a monthly fuel support of Rs2,000.

To qualify, the vehicle must be registered in the applicant’s own name, with complete transfer documentation; unregistered vehicles or those registered under another person’s name will not be eligible.

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The registration process for the scheme will begin from April 6.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to protect lower-income groups from the impact of inflation in the country.