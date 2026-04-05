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KP launches 'Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme' with Rs2,000 monthly subsidy

KP launches 'Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme' with Rs2,000 monthly subsidy
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Summary Under the scheme, registered owners of motorcycles, scooters, and rickshaws will receive financial assistance, with eligible users getting a monthly fuel support of Rs2,000.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme to provide petrol subsidies, aiming to ease the burden of rising fuel prices on low-income citizens.

Under the scheme, registered owners of motorcycles, scooters, and rickshaws will receive financial assistance, with eligible users getting a monthly fuel support of Rs2,000.

To qualify, the vehicle must be registered in the applicant’s own name, with complete transfer documentation; unregistered vehicles or those registered under another person’s name will not be eligible.

Read also: Sindh govt freezes transport fares, announces subsidy to ease fuel price impact

The registration process for the scheme will begin from April 6.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to protect lower-income groups from the impact of inflation in the country.

 

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