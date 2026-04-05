(Dunya News) – Pakistan’s diplomatic successes and growing global relevance have reportedly left the Modi government and pro-government Indian media in a state of confusion, with claims that another alleged false flag operation has been exposed following what is described as a humiliating setback in “Operation Sindoor.”

According to the report, India’s defence minister has issued strong warnings, while intelligence agency RAW is accused of preparing a false flag operation ahead of upcoming elections, following what is termed an “old playbook.” It is alleged that with elections nearing in West Bengal, Assam, and other states, a new series of such incidents is being initiated.

The report further claims that Indian media is spreading misleading narratives about Pakistan’s economy and diplomacy, while social media accounts allegedly linked to RAW are accused of propagating false allegations against Pakistani state institutions.

It is also alleged that attempts are being made to create a false flag environment by targeting innocent individuals held in Indian prisons. Previously, India’s foreign minister was seen using inappropriate language to cover diplomatic failures, the report claims.

Analysts suggest that anti-Pakistan statements by Indian leadership and media campaigns are part of a coordinated political strategy. Global experts, according to the report, believe that Modi is attempting to stir anti-Pakistan sentiment ahead of elections but may not succeed.

Experts conclude that the international community is aware of India’s history of alleged propaganda and state-backed operations, warning that any future escalation would be met with a stronger and more decisive response.

