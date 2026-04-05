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Sindh govt freezes transport fares, announces subsidy to ease fuel price impact

Sindh govt freezes transport fares, announces subsidy to ease fuel price impact
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Summary A subsidy of Rs100,000 per bus is being provided through the federal government, and the Sindh government will further assist transporters if fuel prices rise to prevent fare hikes.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that transporters across the province will not increase fares, as the government will provide fuel and public transport subsidies to support low-income citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister House, he said passengers of minibuses, buses, coasters, and Suzuki vans on route permits will be given relief, while the Sindh government will bear the high diesel costs of intercity buses.

He added that transporters are cooperating with the government to pass on benefits to the public. A subsidy of Rs100,000 per bus is being provided through the federal government, and the Sindh government will further assist transporters if fuel prices rise to prevent fare hikes.

Earlier, a key meeting on subsidies and public relief was held under the chief minister’s chairmanship, attended by provincial ministers and senior officials. The meeting reviewed various measures to reduce the impact of rising petroleum prices on citizens.

Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the relief package aims to prevent additional financial burden on the public, urging citizens to use resources carefully and conserve electricity, gas, and fuel during the current situation.
 

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