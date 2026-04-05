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796 Afghan Taliban personnel, terrorists killed in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Tarar

796 Afghan Taliban personnel, terrorists killed in Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Tarar
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Summary Information Minister Ataullah Tarar stated on X (Twitter) that Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq against terrorists is ongoing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An army operation in the Ghulam Khan sector of North Waziristan successfully repelled a cross-border terrorist attack, killing 37 “Fitna al-Khawarij” militants and injuring over 80.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar stated on X (Twitter) that Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq against terrorists is ongoing.

On the nights of April 2 and 3, terrorists from the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij attempted an attack on a border post in Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan, but the assault was completely thwarted, causing heavy casualties for the attackers.

According to the minister, as of 5:00 PM on April 5, the total number of terrorists killed in Operation L-Haq in Afghanistan has reached 796, with 1,043 injured.

He further reported that, so far, 286 checkpoints of terrorists and the Afghan regime have been destroyed, 44 checkpoints captured, 249 tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and drones destroyed, and 81 terrorist hideouts and their facilitators across Afghanistan have been effectively targeted.

 

 

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Pak-Afghan tensions Pakistan Afghanistan War on Terror

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